Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Table and Bar

Zingerman's is rolling out its own line of potato chips

Posted By on Tue, Feb 28, 2017 at 8:52 AM

click to enlarge Zingerman's new lines of potato chips. - COURTESY OF ZINGERMAN'S
  • Courtesy of Zingerman's
  • Zingerman's new lines of potato chips.

Given that Zingerman's sets Ann Arbor's sandwich standard and its family of companies creates so many original flavors and products, it's a little surprising that it has yet to dabble in the art of artisan potato chips.

But that changed as of this week when Zingerman's Delicatessen announced it's launching its own line of thin and crispy spuds, Zingerman's Potato Chips, out of the Detroit Street deli.

Though the chips are under the Deli label, chef Rodger Bowser spent a year working with Traverse City's Great Lakes Potato Chip Company and Épices de Cru, a Montreal-based spice company considered one of the best, to develop the products.

A year of trials and test runs in the Deli kitchen yielded three lines: Detroit Street Barbecue, Tellicherry Black Pepper, and French Grey Sea Salt. But some limited edition bags are in the pipeline, including one "that tastes like Zingerman’s famous pickles."

Zingerman's joins Great Lakes, Detroit Friends Potato Chips, McClure's, Better Made, and Uncle Ray's in the increasingly crowded Michigan chip market.

The bags are available at the Deli, Roadhouse, Bakehouse, and in Zingerman’s Catering’s Bag Lunches.


Tags: ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A paczki primer: Fast facts about Fat Tuesday’s treat Read More

  2. Here's where you can find delicious paczki on Fat Tuesday in metro Detroit Read More

  3. How Trump’s policies could screw Michigan’s food system Read More

  4. The new Maccabees will serve food that's 'Asian inspired with a Detroit twist' Read More

  5. Bobcat Bonnie's Wyandotte location will open soon ... but when? Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation