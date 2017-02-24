Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 24, 2017

Table and Bar

We visited the home of the hot dog doughnut and other adorable Japanese pastries

Posted By on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 9:51 AM


click to enlarge hippos_21.jpg

(Find photos of the hot dog doughnut and Hippos other adorable desserts here.)

A hot dog doughnut is one of those items that can easily be classified as food critic bait, and most of the menu at Pastry House Hippo falls into that category.

While such items are sometimes wild for the sake of being wild, the desserts and savory pastries at Hippos - a small Japanese/French bakery in your standard issue Novi strip mall - are eccentric, cute, and, most importantly, delicious.

Though Hippos stocks its cases with dozens of options, it's hard not to start with the hot dog doughnuts. One version offers encased meat encased in a soft, brioche-like, semi-sweet and sticky roll drizzled with a ketchup and mustard glaze. The other version is deep fried and more savory than sweet - not too far from a pasty.

Beyond the dogs, Hippos plumps adorable turtles, pigs, crabs, and jolly-faced men with chocolate custard, strawberry pie filling, different varieties of sweet-ish bean paste and other sweets. Even more exciting are the sweet and savory items - a curry doughnut, for example, and brioche-like buns stuffed with ginger-y octopus salad; red skin potato, dill, and mayo; corn and mayo; and much more.

Though the designs and fillings are the attention grabbers, the common thread, and perhaps the best part about Hippos, is the super soft, light, airy dough. Interestingly, it's a little sticky and sweet, but it interacts well just about anything Hippos stuffs inside.

The owners declined to be interviewed, but we tried 19 of the bakery's offerings, which came out to a very reasonable $35. Check out photos of each here.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Review: Fine food lands at Black Eagle at The Bosco Read More

  2. A paczki primer: Fast facts about Fat Tuesday’s treat Read More

  3. How Trump’s policies could screw Michigan’s food system Read More

  4. Blufin Sushi protestors voice their anger over alleged racial discrimination Read More

  5. Bobcat Bonnie's Wyandotte location will open soon ... but when? Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation