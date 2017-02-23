News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 23, 2017

News Hits

Gov. Snyder calls for more time before decision to close schools

Posted By on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 2:40 PM

Gov. Rick Snyder. - MICHIGAN.GOV
  • Michigan.gov
  • Gov. Rick Snyder.
Gov. Rick Snyder released a statement today calling for more time to make a decision to potentially close 38 low-performing schools. The news follows a letter from five Congressional Democratic urging the Governor to consider other options.

The Governor said his School Reform Office was working with the Michigan Department of Education to pursue other solutions, and issued a May final deadline.

“The entire team at the School Reform Office has worked diligently to analyze data, visit schools and review potential options, but we need to do more before any final decisions can be made,” Snyder said in the statement. “Any action we take will have long-lasting consequences and we need to take the time to get this right.”

State law requires that the bottom 5 percent of all schools are identified as Priority Schools, which must then submit redesign plans. In his statement, Snyder mentioned possibly replacing the law that govern the SRO.

Of the 38 schools low-performing schools, nearly two-thirds are located in Detroit. If they remain in the bottom 5 percent for three consecutive years, they are eligible to be closed.

During Snyder's recent State of City address, Duggan said he's “strongly opposed the state school reform office’s proposed closure" of the low-performing Detroit schools, and acknowledged the district's school board — newly elected after years of state-appointed emergency management — hasn't had time to address the problem.

"We have 110 thousand school children in this city. Which means we need 110,000 seats in quality schools," he said. "Closing a school doesn't add a single quality seat, all it does is bounce our children around from place to place ... before you close a school you need to make sure there's a better alternative."

A recent report by Detroit-based research team Loveland Technologies documented the devastating results school closures can have on neighborhoods.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A paczki primer: Fast facts about Fat Tuesday’s treat Read More

  2. Blufin Sushi protestors voice their anger over alleged racial discrimination Read More

  3. How Trump’s policies could screw Michigan’s food system Read More

  4. Lena Dunham says she'll match donations to Detroit's Ruth Ellis Center Read More

  5. Mark Wahlberg: More Wahlburgers coming to Royal Oak, Taylor Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation