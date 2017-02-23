Mark Wahlberg: More Wahlburgers coming to Royal Oak, Taylor

click to enlarge
Last year, actor Mark "Marky Mark" Wahlberg brought his Wahlburgers restaurant chain to Greektown
. A Detroit location was perhaps a strategic location for the brand, which features a vague working-class theme (e.g., its burgers are served with "government cheese").
Now, Wahlberg has revealed that the Boston-based franchise will expand in Michigan. Making a surprise appearance
at the Greektown location on Wednesday, the actor revealed that he has plans to open restaurants in Royal Oak and Taylor, with the Royal Oak location is planned for 13 Mile and Woodward.
While talking to local news outlets, Wahlberg hammed up his working-class ethos. "I've had wonderful experiences working here," he told FOX 2
. "Such great hard working people. To be able to share my family experience with all of the people in Detroit and their families, it's a blessing."
Wahlberg also made sure to give a shout-out to his landlord. "I really have to give my friend Dan Gilbert, who's our landlord here, a lot of credit," he said. "He's been doing so much to develop the city of Detroit." (Note: Isn't it generally a bad idea to be too buddy-buddy with your landlord?)
Wahlberg was in Michigan last year to film the Michael Bay-directed Transformers: The Last Knight
, which opens in June. Watch a trailer here
.