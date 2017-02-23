Table and Bar

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Table and Bar

Mark Wahlberg: More Wahlburgers coming to Royal Oak, Taylor

Posted By on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 9:20 AM

click to enlarge WAHLBERG
  • Wahlberg
Last year, actor Mark "Marky Mark" Wahlberg brought his Wahlburgers restaurant chain to Greektown. A Detroit location was perhaps a strategic location for the brand, which features a vague working-class theme (e.g., its burgers are served with "government cheese").

Now, Wahlberg has revealed that the Boston-based franchise will expand in Michigan. Making a surprise appearance at the Greektown location on Wednesday, the actor revealed that he has plans to open restaurants in Royal Oak and Taylor, with the Royal Oak location is planned for 13 Mile and Woodward.

While talking to local news outlets, Wahlberg hammed up his working-class ethos. "I've had wonderful experiences working here," he told FOX 2. "Such great hard working people. To be able to share my family experience with all of the people in Detroit and their families, it's a blessing."

Wahlberg also made sure to give a shout-out to his landlord. "I really have to give my friend Dan Gilbert, who's our landlord here, a lot of credit," he said. "He's been doing so much to develop the city of Detroit." (Note: Isn't it generally a bad idea to be too buddy-buddy with your landlord?)

Wahlberg was in Michigan last year to film the Michael Bay-directed Transformers: The Last Knight, which opens in June. Watch a trailer here.
Related First Taste: Wahlburgers draws in the fans
Bringing a Wahlberg family meal to Detroit.
By Serena Maria Daniels
Table and Bar

Table and Bar

