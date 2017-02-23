Lena Dunham says she'll match donations to Detroit's Ruth Ellis Center

The Ruth Ellis Center is named after a pioneering lesbian who opened her Detroit home to gay African American kids in the 1930s. It is located at 77 Victor St., Highland Park. Learn more about the Ruth Ellis Center on their website, ruthelliscenter.org.
I'm matching all donations up to 50k to the Ruth Ellis Center @REC_detroit cc @allycoalition @jackantonoff Tweet me your donation receipt!— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) February 23, 2017
