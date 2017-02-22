Table and Bar

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Mighty Good Coffee plans new location in the soon-to-close Jefferson Cakery space

Posted By on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 8:44 AM

click to enlarge The Jefferson Markeyt and Cakery will permanently close on Sunday and Mighty Good will move in. - JEFFERSON MARKET AND CAKERY FACEBOOK PAGE
  • Jefferson Market and Cakery Facebook page
  • The Jefferson Markeyt and Cakery will permanently close on Sunday and Mighty Good will move in.

Ann Arbor's Mighty Good Coffee will open a fourth location in an Old West Side space now occupied by the Jefferson Market and Cakery.

According to a post on the Jefferson Cakery's page, the shop is closing on Sunday and Mighty Good is moving in.

"Please join us for a goodbye party this Friday, featuring $2/ cake slices, Paul's special chips and pop specials," the post reads. "Brunch will be served over the weekend for your enjoyment. Thank you to all our friends and neighbors for showing us so much love the past 9 years!"

MT reached out to Mighty Good and Jefferson Cakery, and we will update the post with more details when they're available.

