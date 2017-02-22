Mighty Good Coffee plans new location in the soon-to-close Jefferson Cakery space

click to enlarge Jefferson Market and Cakery Facebook page

The Jefferson Markeyt and Cakery will permanently close on Sunday and Mighty Good will move in.

Ann Arbor's Mighty Good Coffee will open a fourth location in an Old West Side space now occupied by the Jefferson Market and Cakery.According to a post on the Jefferson Cakery's page, the shop is closing on Sunday and Mighty Good is moving in.

"Please join us for a goodbye party this Friday, featuring $2/ cake slices, Paul's special chips and pop specials," the post reads. "Brunch will be served over the weekend for your enjoyment. Thank you to all our friends and neighbors for showing us so much love the past 9 years!"





reached out to Mighty Good and Jefferson Cakery, and we will update the post with more details when they're available.