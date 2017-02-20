Table and Bar

Monday, February 20, 2017

New tequila bar opens in former Sabor Latino space

Posted By on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 11:32 AM


click to enlarge Agave's new interior. - PHOTO FROM AGAVE'S FACEBOOK PAGE.
  • Photo from Agave's Facebook page.
  • Agave's new interior.

A new tequila bar is up and running in the Ann Arbor space formerly occupied by Sabor Latino.

MLive reported Monday morning that the Agave Tequila Bar, at 211 N. Main St., rolled out a concept that features a wide selection of tequilas and what the restaurant calls "scratch cooking with Latin flair."

Among its tequila labels are Patron, Corralejo, Bracero, Maestro Dobel Diamante, and a $13,000 barrel of Patron Reposadoor sold exclusively at Agave.

The eats include Agave's version of Mexican-gringo standards: Taco salad, chimichangas, burritos, wet burritos, and lots of taco combinations. A couple of the starters - flautas with avocado cream sauce and shrimp/tilapia ceviche - are among the most interesting options at the outset. Dinners also include dishes like a chimichurri sirloin steak with peppercorn crust and a Puerto Rican pollo asado.

MLive writes that Agave's owners, the Kouza family, purchased the then-troubled Sabor Latino in 2011 and began contemplating a shift in course.

