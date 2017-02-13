Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 13, 2017

Table and Bar

Former Tiger Prince Fielder is getting his own cooking show on Netflix

Posted By on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 10:20 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK.
  • Facebook.

They say that you should find some sort of hobby once you retire from the game — maybe take up golf, learn a new language, or travel your little heart out. In Prince Fielder's case, the former Detroit Tigers first baseman, hosting his own cooking show is his way of enjoying retirement.

The show, which will be co-hosted with Fielder's wife Chanel, is called Fielder's Choice and will debut on Netflix and Hulu starting in March.

"It's a mixture of baseball people, actors, musicians, chefs and whatnot. They bring out different dishes, and at the end of the show, I give the one I like the most the "Fielder's choice," said Fielder in an interview.

Guests include Xzibit, the rapper and host of MTV's "Pimp My Ride," the guy who sings "Feliz Navidad," and New York Yankee CC Sabathia. Fielder did say there are more guests that he cannot reveal, too.

So we're not really sure if Fielder will be cooking food or just eating it, but regardless, we are jealous of the retired baseball player's new plans.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Review: Japanese eatery Ima brings new flavors to Corktown Read More

  2. Is downtown Detroit’s restaurant scene oversaturated? Read More

  3. Gluten-mania: Dispelling the myths behind a food fad Read More

  4. Zingerman's shows us how to achieve comfort food nirvana Read More

  5. Fat Salmon Sushi opens in Hamtramck Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation