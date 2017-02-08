'Detroiters' stiffs Detroit bars with 'free beer' tab

click to enlarge
-
Screenshot from cc.com
-
Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson star in Detroiters.
It appears Detroiters
is, in fact, a legitimate Detroit production — but not totally for the show's content.
Instead, the sitcom showed its authenticity by offering to buy the town free beer
during its Tuesday night premiere, then passing off a non-working credit card to the the 24 participating bars.
Several bartenders at Hamtramck establishments and The Lager House in Detroit confirmed with MT
that the card Detroiters
provided to pay for its free beer hadn't worked by 2 a.m. Jay Reid, a Lager House bartender, wrote on Facebook that the Lager had been "hosed" and a Detroiters
rep hadn't showed up.
It's unclear what happened, though one theory is that the bank canceled the card when 24 charges started coming in within a short timeframe. Several bartenders said they expect the issue to be resolved.
The Comedy Central show, created by and starring comedians Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson, chronicles the lives of Sam and Tim as they work at a low-budget ad agency in Detroit. It's pretty much Mad Men
meets Broad City.
Detroiters
is solid, but, as Jeff Fournier, a patron at The Painted Lady in Hamtramck, put it: "This is funnier than the damn show."
MT
has asked Comedy Central for a comment.
(Update: At least one bar had been paid by Wednesday morning.)