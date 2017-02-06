Monday, February 6, 2017
Downtown Detroit Shake Shack shooting for late February opening
By Tom Perkins
Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 9:05 AM
Tom Perkins
Downtown's new Shake Shack location at 600 Woodward Ave.
A downtown Detroit Shake Shack location on Woodward Avenue will likely open sooner than expected.
A spokeswoman for the Dan Gilbert-owned Bedrock told The Detroit News on Friday
that the New York City burger chain will open in the First National Building by the end of the month. Bedrock manages the property.
Shake Shack fancies itself a "roadside burger stand" and markets its 100-percent all-natural Angus burgers, hormone-free chicken and crinkle cut fries.
"In addition to the Shack classics, the menu will feature location-specific frozen custard concretes," Shake Shack said in a press release. "Guests will be able to hang out on the patio overlooking the park and sip on a selection of hand-picked wine and local craft beer."
It joins Greektown's Wahlburgers and Five Guys as options for fast casual burgers in downtown.
