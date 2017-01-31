Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Coach Insignia, the restaurant in the sky, will shutter its doors by mid-February
By Jack Roskopp
on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 10:09 AM
You'll have to find another way to see views of our lovely friends over in Windsor. After 12 years of serving food atop the Renaissance Center, Coach Insignia will be shutting its doors, reports Fox 2 Detroit
According to reports, the lease was up at the space and the restaurant group, Epicurean Group, are looking at new opportunities in Detroit. "Unfortunately, I think at this time Coach Insignia was not the brand that they envisioned using the space," said Epicurean Group President
Eric Djordjevic.
The restaurant will officially serve its last fine-dining meal on February 18
(my Birthday!) so if you have reservations for Valentine's Day you will still be good.
