American Coney Island hires off-duty cops following shooting

American Coney Island owner Grace Keros has hired off-duty uniformed cops to work shifts at her restaurant after a late-night brawl earlier this month that resulted in one of her employees getting shot.“I’m paying for it but I’m happy to do it,” Keros toldon Wednesday. “We’re a family business and this isn’t going to happen here at my place.”According to American Coney Island employees, shortly after 3 a.m. on Jan. 8 a group of young men started harassing women who were waiting in line to use the restrooms. When employees tried to intervene, a brawl erupted, resulting in the men throwing chairs and pummeling a 19-year-old American Coney Island employee.During the brawl, an armed man entered the restaurant wearing a black and red ball cap and red polo shirt and shot the restaurant employee. According to a police statement, the 19-year-old victim suffered a non-fatal wound.Police are looking for tips on the identity of the shooter and the other men released surveillance video on Wednesday. You can watch it below:In 2015, Keros was pickpocketed while standing outside of her restaurant. Surveillance video showed her friend and former Fox 2 anchor Charlie LeDuff chase the thief down.