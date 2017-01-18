Table and Bar

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Table and Bar

Fake news alert: Corktown is not getting a Trader Joe's

Posted By on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 7:30 AM

OK, so it's not the kind of fake news that helped get Trump elected, but an amusing hoax has metro Detroiters excited for a Trader Joe's that is definitely not coming to Corktown's CPA building.

On Tuesday, noted local prankster Matthew Naimi (of Recycle Here! notoriety) posted a photo of the CPA Building with a modest sign tied to the fence reading announcing "Trader Joe's Corktown."

His caption: "You can forget about all the uncertainty in the world... No matter what happens in Washington this week, NOTHING will make such a difference in the lives of Detroit citizens like a Trader MF'in Joes! We did it! We did it!" he wrote.

Naimi's post was shared by dozens, who wrote comments like "Another amazing grocery store making it way Downtown. Yay!" and "Does that mean we are a real city now?" Eventually, the image was posted without attribution by Positive Detroit with the tags "Detroit Real Estate" and "Look Who's Comin' to Town."

By Tuesday afternoon, MLive officially dispelled the hoax when they got a spokeswoman from Trader Joe's to confirm a Detroit location is not in the company's two-year plan.

Previously, Naimi nearly fooled us when he mocked up a phony MC5 "Kick out the jeans" campaign for the downtown John Varvatos store.

Well-played.


