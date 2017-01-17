Table and Bar

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Table and Bar

Mudgie's lands on list of 33 best sandwich shops in America

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 9:42 AM

click to enlarge JUSTIN A./YELP
  • Justin A./Yelp

It's not like Mudgie's needs any more recognition since everyone in Detroit is obsessed with the sandwich shop, but the extra praise from the ultimate listicle website Thrillist sure won't hurt.

The website released their 33 best sandwich shops in all of America, and our beloved Mudgie's made the cut alongside some pretty notable and famed sandwich shops from around the country.

Here's what they had to say:

While Ann Arbor residents will go on all day about the (legit) greatness of beloved deli Zingerman's, it takes but one bite of a Mudgie's Brooklyn sandwich loaded with roasted brisket, Sriracha beer cheese, and maple-glazed onions to crown the Corktown institution the king of Michigan sandwiches. In a town known for coneys, Mudgie's has been going full artisan, roasting its own corned beef for its take on the Reuben (onion bun > rye bread, though it has both) and getting everything it doesn't make itself from local vendors. This place keeps getting better, too: Mudgie's has even evolved into a legit beer bar and bottle shop with 100+ options in the eight years since opening, making what was once a powerhouse into a monster all its own. Your move, Ann Arbor.

Kuddos to you, Mudgie's!

