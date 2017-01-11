Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Table and Bar

'Hummus Heartland' exhibition to feature stories surrounding region's iconic food staple

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 5:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MARVIN SHAOUNI
  • Photo by Marvin Shaouni
Middle Eastern cuisine - specifically dishes like hummus - is about as quintessential to our local food culture as the Coney.

And it's the stories of the people behind its culinary traditions that prominent photographer Marvin Shaouni and radio producer Zak Rosen wanted to explore as part of an upcoming audio and photo exhibition debuting next week.

The duo's Framed by WDET: Hummus Heartland exhibit focuses on that iconic dish and will feature the stories of four subjects, all with hummus having a small role.

Visitors will get to listen to each subject's story via listening station or with their phone, which accompanies 16 of Shaouni's prints.

Running until Feb. 5, the exhibit's opening night reception will also feature Liberian-Lebanese cuisine from Ameneh Marhaba, who heads the pop-up, Kitchen Ramarj.

Other subjects include a server who works at Yemen Café in Hamtramck, two neighbors - one family, Lebanese, the other Jewish - in Bloomfield Hills, and Garden Fresh, one of the largest industrial makers of hummus in the country.

We chatted with Shaouni, who says it was initially a challenge to think about the concept visually - after all, how many photos of bowls full of hummus, sprinkled with olive oil can you shoot?

Instead, he focused on how the popular dish unites people.

"The story essentially boiled down to, how we're all connected, with hummus playing a cameo," Shaouni tells us.

The event is free of charge and debuts 6 p.m.-10 p.m., Jan. 18 at Bank Suey, 10345 Joseph Campau Ave. in Hamtramck.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Table and Bar

More by Serena Maria Daniels

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Review: Suburban health food store Café Succo delights taste buds Read More

  2. Side Dish: MyThy Huynh is mighty in the Mitten Read More

  3. It's time we get real about who wins in Detroit's new food revival Read More

  4. Huron Room departs from all-Michigan, fish 'n chips focus, revamps menu Read More

  5. Review: Downtown Detroit spot Parc dazzles Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation