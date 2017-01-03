The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

The Scene

Michigan universities list words to use — and lose — in 2017

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 10:16 AM

PHOTO COURTESY SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Photo courtesy Shutterstock

As the new year dawns, we're often treated to lists of words. They're usually those words that we've grown tired of: bits of slang that were hot a few years ago and have now grown tired, tech talk that now seems hopelessly dated, and twee expressions that have overstayed their welcome. Alternatively, we sometimes find a list that mines the English language's "back catalog" for worthy words to revive.

In Michigan, we're fortunate to have universities that do each. Every new year, Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie lists the "out" words, and the Word Warriors at Wayne State University in Detroit list those they'd like to see more of.

The Sooites have been making their lists for 42 years, so they obviously know a thing or two about linguistic housecleaning. They not only offer the words that need to be kicked out the door, but offer good reasons why, even citing their own list as precedent. A few choice ones:

Town Hall Meeting — Candidates seldom debate in town halls anymore. Needs to be shown the door along with "soccer mom(s)" and "Joe Sixpack" (banned in 1997).

Post-Truth — To paraphrase the late Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, we are entitled to our own opinions but not to our own facts.

Guesstimate — When guess and estimate are never enough.

831 — A texting encryption of, I love you: 8 letters, 3 words, 1 meaning. Never encrypt or abbreviate one's love.

Historic — Thrown around far too much. What's considered as such is best left to historians rather than the contemporary media.

See the entire list here.

And from WSU's Word Warriors comes a list of words that reach back in time. Many of them are what you used to call "50-cent words" — mellifluous, polysyllabic, and dazzling, the sorts of words that spice up a conversation and leave listeners smiling even as they scratch their heads. Others, still, offer examples of how the sound of English words can evoke the very thing they define. Get a load of this lingo:

Anfractuous — Indirect and containing bends, turns or winds; circuitous.

Bombinate — Buzz; hum.

Guttle — To eat or drink greedily and noisily.

Mugwump — A person who remains aloof or independent, especially from party politics.

The entire list is available here.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

More by Michael Jackman

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. John Oliver makes this Corktown restaurant owner's night when he shows up unexpectedly Read More

  2. Why Detroit needs outspoken restaurant critics more than ever Read More

  3. Detroit Restaurants Openings & Closures: December 2016 Read More

  4. Amar's famous ghost pepper pizzas expanding to the suburbs Read More

  5. Royal Oak eatery O.W.L. serves up a perfect marriage of diner fare and Mexican cuisine Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation