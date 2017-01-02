Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 2, 2017

Table and Bar

Detroit Restaurants Openings & Closures: December 2016

Posted By on Mon, Jan 2, 2017 at 4:22 PM

click to enlarge The interior at the new Ima eatery in Corktown. - PHOTO BY SERENA MARIA DANIELS
  • Photo by Serena Maria Daniels
  • The interior at the new Ima eatery in Corktown.
2016 was pretty rotten by most accounts, but it was a big year for the ever-growing Detroit restaurant scene, with dozens of new eateries popping up all over the metro area.

Are we reaching a restaurant industry bubble? Maybe not quite, but the momentum stayed strong throughout the year. December was no exception. We were introduced to a mix of high-end spots like Bad Luck Bar in Capitol Park and chef Matt Baldridge's The Conserva in Ferndale. We saw the reimagining of old-school joints like Red Corridor in the former Casey's Pub in Corktown. And we welcomed a new "meal in a bowl" noodle and rice spot, Ima, also in Corktown.

What we didn't see were any closures, or at least none that we are aware of (if you have any tips on that end, do please let us know).

See also: Introducing the $80 cocktail at the upcoming Bad Luck bar in Capitol Park

See also: Casey's Pub drama has settled, reopens as Red Corridor

Openings
Red Corridor, 1830 Michigan Ave.
Ima, 2015 Michigan Ave.
Fresh Market, 10200 Joseph Campau
Hamtramck
MEX, Great Lakes Crossing
Auburn Hills
Bad Luck Bar, 1218 Griswold
Avalon Bakery, DTW/McNamara Terminal; 129 E. Liberty
Ann Arbor
Otus Supply,345 E. Nine Mile
Ferndale
The Conserva, 201 E. Nine Mile
Ferndale
Oloman Café, 10215 Joseph Campau
Hamtramck
Miss Kim, 415 N 5th Ave
Ann Arbor

See also: First Taste: Ima now serving bibimbap, udon, other meals in a bowl in Corktown

See also: Hamtramck, the epicenter of DIY food culture

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Why Detroit needs outspoken restaurant critics more than ever Read More

  2. Amar's famous ghost pepper pizzas expanding to the suburbs Read More

  3. Royal Oak eatery O.W.L. serves up a perfect marriage of diner fare and Mexican cuisine Read More

  4. Side Dish: Chef Luciano DelSignore is a swell guy Read More

  5. Ring in 2017 with a full stomach at these New Year’s Eve dining events Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation