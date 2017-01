Detroit Restaurants Openings & Closures: December 2016

click to enlarge Photo by Serena Maria Daniels

The interior at the new Ima eatery in Corktown.

2016 was pretty rotten by most accounts, but it was a big year for the ever-growing Detroit restaurant scene, with dozens of new eateries popping up all over the metro area.Are we reaching a restaurant industry bubble? Maybe not quite, but the momentum stayed strong throughout the year. December was no exception. We were introduced to a mix of high-end spots like Bad Luck Bar in Capitol Park and chef Matt Baldridge's The Conserva in Ferndale. We saw the reimagining of old-school joints like Red Corridor in the former Casey's Pub in Corktown. And we welcomed a new "meal in a bowl" noodle and rice spot, Ima, also in Corktown.What we didn't see were any closures, or at least none that we are aware of (if you have any tips on that end, do please let us know).See also: Introducing the $80 cocktail at the upcoming Bad Luck bar in Capitol Park See also: Casey's Pub drama has settled, reopens as Red Corridor OpeningsRed Corridor, 1830 Michigan Ave.Ima, 2015 Michigan Ave.Fresh Market, 10200 Joseph CampauHamtramckMEX, Great Lakes CrossingAuburn HillsBad Luck Bar, 1218 GriswoldAvalon Bakery, DTW/McNamara Terminal; 129 E. LibertyAnn ArborOtus Supply,345 E. Nine MileFerndaleThe Conserva, 201 E. Nine MileFerndaleOloman Café, 10215 Joseph CampauHamtramckMiss Kim, 415 N 5th AveAnn Arbor