Tunde Olaniran adds pizza chef to his repertoire this NYE

Introducing our new Michigan Artist Pizza Series. Each month a different artist will create a special pizza and proceeds will go to a charity of their choosing. First up is @TundeOlaniran s "Protection Spell Pizza" white sauce, grilled eggplant, red onion, roasted garlic (well-done) with rosemary and oregano. Proceeds will be donated to Trans Sistas of Color Project @tsocproject Pizza available 12/31-1/31

