Hamtramck's Polish Market replaced by new international grocer

The closure of Polish Market in Hamtramck earlier this year was yet another sign that demographics have shifted.Now known simply as Fresh Market, the Yemeni-owned grocery store quietly opened just before the holidays, offering a limited inventory of produce, an olive bar, a huge variety of juices, and an all-halal meat counter.Manager Hizam Husain tells us he's working with a number of wholesalers to get more groceries in stock in the new year. Customers with suggestions on what to carry are encouraged to tell employees."We're learning as we go along," Husain says. "This is our first time opening a business like this, but we want to try to make everybody happy."Behind the new market is the family of Reedwan Husain, who also runs Good Price general store down the street that sells clothing, housewares, headscarves, and other basics.Under the previous Polish Market name, the store had struggled to attract customers in Hamtramck before it shuttered for good. Meanwhile, a new, larger location popped up in Troy - signs that the Eastern European influence the city once was known for have moved away.Still in town are Polish stalwarts like Polish Village, Polonia, Srodek's, and Bozek's Market, but also quite a few Yemeni and Bangladeshi-owned businesses, including Al Haramain International Foods, Royal Kabob, Aladdin Sweets & Café, and Mocha Café (which we note serves one of our favorite dishes of the year).Fresh Market is open daily 8 a.m.-10 p.m. and is at 10200 Joseph Campau.