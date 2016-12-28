Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Hamtramck's Polish Market replaced by new international grocer

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 12:54 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY SERENA MARIA DANIELS
  • Photo by Serena Maria Daniels
The closure of Polish Market in Hamtramck earlier this year was yet another sign that demographics have shifted.

Now known simply as Fresh Market, the Yemeni-owned grocery store quietly opened just before the holidays, offering a limited inventory of produce, an olive bar, a huge variety of juices, and an all-halal meat counter.

Manager Hizam Husain tells us he's working with a number of wholesalers to get more groceries in stock in the new year. Customers with suggestions on what to carry are encouraged to tell employees.

"We're learning as we go along," Husain says. "This is our first time opening a business like this, but we want to try to make everybody happy."
click to enlarge PHOTO BY SERENA MARIA DANIELS
  • Photo by Serena Maria Daniels
click to enlarge PHOTO BY SERENA MARIA DANIELS
  • Photo by Serena Maria Daniels

click to enlarge PHOTO BY SERENA MARIA DANIELS
  • Photo by Serena Maria Daniels
Behind the new market is the family of Reedwan Husain, who also runs Good Price general store down the street that sells clothing, housewares, headscarves, and other basics.

Under the previous Polish Market name, the store had struggled to attract customers in Hamtramck before it shuttered for good. Meanwhile, a new, larger location popped up in Troy - signs that the Eastern European influence the city once was known for have moved away.

Still in town are Polish stalwarts like Polish Village, Polonia, Srodek's, and Bozek's Market, but also quite a few Yemeni and Bangladeshi-owned businesses, including Al Haramain International Foods, Royal Kabob, Aladdin Sweets & Café, and Mocha Café (which we note serves one of our favorite dishes of the year).

Fresh Market is open daily 8 a.m.-10 p.m. and is at 10200 Joseph Campau.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More by Serena Maria Daniels

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ring in 2017 with a full stomach at these New Year’s Eve dining events Read More

  2. Royal Oak eatery O.W.L. serves up a perfect marriage of diner fare and Mexican cuisine Read More

  3. Side Dish: Chef Luciano DelSignore is a swell guy Read More

  4. Year in Review: 12 of our favorite dishes of 2016 Read More

  5. Review: More is more at new downtown spot Maru Sushi Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation