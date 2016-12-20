VIDEO: Metro Detroit native Sussman brothers serve 'some of NYC's favorite shawarma'

click to enlarge
Shawarma is no doubt one of those dishes for which metro Detroit is most known, thanks to the region's considerable Middle Eastern population.
It's something that we almost take for granted locally. Like the quintessential Detroit Coney, the flavorful spit-roast meat can be enjoyed at any number of low-key spots all over southeast Michigan.
And for Huntington Woods natives Max and Eli Sussman, it's an experience they wanted to share when they opened the Middle Eastern-inspired Samesa restaurant and market in Brooklyn earlier this year.
We were lucky enough to sample of their cuisine prior to the eatery's opening at Detroit City Distillery, where they hosted a series of pop-ups to tinker with their menu.
If you're not planning a NYC culinary trip anytime soon, here are some visuals, thanks to Inside Food.
The drool-worthy video points to the brothers' Michigan upbringing for influencing the cuisine at Samesa (Max Sussman says he's particularly fond of the shawarma sandwiches at Pita Café in Park).
Take a look here... And then be thankful you're probably just around the corner from a bomb AF shawarma spot.
