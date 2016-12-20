Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Table and Bar

VIDEO: Metro Detroit native Sussman brothers serve 'some of NYC's favorite shawarma'

Posted By on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 1:49 PM

click to enlarge KATE RUPPERT/INSTAGRAM
  • Kate Ruppert/Instagram
Shawarma is no doubt one of those dishes for which metro Detroit is most known, thanks to the region's considerable Middle Eastern population.

It's something that we almost take for granted locally. Like the quintessential Detroit Coney, the flavorful spit-roast meat can be enjoyed at any number of low-key spots all over southeast Michigan.

And for Huntington Woods natives Max and Eli Sussman, it's an experience they wanted to share when they opened the Middle Eastern-inspired Samesa restaurant and market in Brooklyn earlier this year.

We were lucky enough to sample of their cuisine prior to the eatery's opening at Detroit City Distillery, where they hosted a series of pop-ups to tinker with their menu.

If you're not planning a NYC culinary trip anytime soon, here are some visuals, thanks to Inside Food. The drool-worthy video points to the brothers' Michigan upbringing for influencing the cuisine at Samesa (Max Sussman says he's particularly fond of the shawarma sandwiches at Pita Café in Park).

Take a look here... And then be thankful you're probably just around the corner from a bomb AF shawarma spot.

See also: Acclaimed Sussman chef brothers return to Detroit to head pop-up series

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

More by Serena Maria Daniels

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hamtramck, the epicenter of DIY food culture Read More

  2. Side Dish: Forest chef Nick Janutol wins big this year Read More

  3. Metro Detroit’s best (s)quad of winter comfort food dishes Read More

  4. Review: More is more at new downtown spot Maru Sushi Read More

  5. The Whiskey Six offers craft beers, splended shots, and casual bites Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation