Friday, December 16, 2016
Ferndale's Otus Supply restaurant and music venue soft opens
Posted
By Serena Maria Daniels
on Fri, Dec 16, 2016 at 2:23 PM
Ferndale is about to welcome its newest eatery when the whimsically-designed Otus Supply opens its doors this month.
The Detroit News first reported
that the 10,000-square-foot eatery, bar, and music venue would open Dec. 20. Apparently, it's already held a number of previews and shows, though the place is more than a year in the making.
The daily says the menu will feature pizza, pasta made in-house, and small plates - with ingredients sourced from around Michigan - and the bar will feature craft cocktails. The so-called Parliament room serves as a performance venue and has a number of shows lined up.
What's really intriguing to us about this space is its design. Photos of the interior boast circular doorways, intricate wood detailing, and colorful bird murals, reminds us of a nest (indeed the word otus is a genus of owl).
Have a peek at the whimsical-looking spot, here:
