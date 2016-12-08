Introducing the taco truck pizza, speakeasy grilled cheese, and other intriguing bar bites

Elsewhere downtown, Café D'Mongo's speakeasy has introduced a rotating series of "gourmet" grilled cheese sandwiches with Detroit-centric names like The White Boy Rick, made with 313 white bread from Avalon, white cheddar, fontina, and Havarti cheeses.
SAY HELLO TO OUR NEW LITTLE FRIENDS | 🍕NEW PIZZA ALERT🍕 Starting top left to right: The Great White Buffalo: Seasoned Ground Buffalo, Corn, Sage and Fresh Mozzarella The West Vernor Taco Truck: Carintas, Radish, Cilantro, Pickled Jalapeño, Onion, Cotija Cheese and Lime. The Brussel Street Hustle: Sautéed Brussel Sprouts, Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella + Ricotta (add Bacon if you want) Glenda: Oyster + Shiitake mushrooms, Homemade Cashew Cheese and Arugula
Meanwhile, we've been hearing good things about the new sammies and loaded fries at the new Black Eagle inside the Bosco lounge in Ferndale. We were particularly curious about one of the spot's December offerings, the "Roseanne" (as in the popular 90s sitcom). With loose ground beef, American cheese, mayo, pickle, onion, and a special sauce, it actually reminds us of the NYC bodega cult classic, "chopped cheese."
