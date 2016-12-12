Sports

Monday, December 12, 2016

Detroit Lions fans need a little help showing their team spirit

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 9:38 AM

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions took on the Chicago Bears at Ford Field, and fans seated in one of the designated "3rd Down Town" sections received this charmingly awkward card instructing them how to ... be a fan, basically:


The photo was shared by Twitter user @KiltedKen, a member of Detroit City Football Club's Northern Guard — a group of superfans who need no help showing their team spirit.

Then again, who are we to judge? The Lions went on to beat the Bears 20-17, so maybe it's working.

