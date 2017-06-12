News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 12, 2017

News Hits

Detroit's new bike share MoGo reports over 4,000 rides during first week

Posted By on Mon, Jun 12, 2017 at 2:02 PM

If you've seen a group of people riding similar-looking red bikes through Detroit recently then you just saw them using Detroit's new bike sharing called MoGo. According to WXYZ, the new bikes racked in over 4,000 rides in its first week.

The new bikes opened at the end of May with 42 stations in 10 different neighborhoods in the city. A few writers here at MT have used the new bikes and can report that it was loads of fun and super convenient.

A day pass will cost you $8 and includes unlimited 30-minute rides in the city. There are also monthly, yearly, and access passes for those who qualify. You can see all the pass options here.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Great Lakes are being poisoned by poop Read More

  2. Savage Love: Get out Read More

  3. Horoscopes (June 7-13) Read More

  4. Detroit Land Bank payroll nearly doubles despite slowdown in demolitions Read More

  5. Navigating Michigan’s changing marijuana laws Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
FLAVOR
Annual Manual
More...