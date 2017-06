Detroit's new bike share MoGo reports over 4,000 rides during first week

If you've seen a group of people riding similar-looking red bikes through Detroit recently then you just saw them using Detroit's new bike sharing called MoGo. According to WXYZ , the new bikes racked in over 4,000 rides in its first week.The new bikes opened at the end of May with 42 stations in 10 different neighborhoods in the city. A few writers here athave used the new bikes and can report that it was loads of fun and super convenient.A day pass will cost you $8 and includes unlimited 30-minute rides in the city. There are also monthly, yearly, and access passes for those who qualify. You can see all the pass options here