Monday, June 12, 2017
Detroit's new bike share MoGo reports over 4,000 rides during first week
Posted
By Jack Roskopp
on Mon, Jun 12, 2017 at 2:02 PM
If you've seen a group of people riding similar-looking red bikes through Detroit recently then you just saw them using Detroit's new bike sharing called MoGo. According to WXYZ
, the new bikes racked in over 4,000 rides in its first week.
The new bikes opened at the end of May with 42 stations in 10 different neighborhoods in the city. A few writers here at MT
have used the new bikes and can report that it was loads of fun and super convenient.
A day pass will cost you $8 and includes unlimited 30-minute rides in the city. There are also monthly, yearly, and access passes for those who qualify. You can see all the pass options here
.
