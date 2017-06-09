Enbridge to begin testing the pressure of Great Lakes pipeline this weekend

click to enlarge
National Wildlife Federation.
In 2013, the National Wildlife Federation sent divers to look at Enbridge, Inc.'s aging straits pipelines, finding wide spans of unsupported structures encrusted with exotic zebra mussels and quagga mussels.
Canadian pipeline company Enbridge is gearing up to conduct a federally-required pressure test to check the integrity of its controversial 64-year-old dual Line 5 pipelines located at the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac.
Per a Detroit News report
, the company will pump high-pressure water through one of the pipes for four hours, and then monitor for leaks for another four hours. The test of the first pipe will occur Saturday, while the other pipe will be tested later this month. It's the first time high-pressure water has been pumped through the pipes since they were originally installed in 1953.
The tests come amid pressure from environmentalists to shut down Line 5, who say the aging pipelines are too great of a risk to Michigan's most valuable resource. The pipeline pumps 23 million gallons of oil and natural gas a day under the straits, and a National Wildlife Federation-comissioned computer simulation released in 2014 found that a Line 5 spill could flow into either Lake Michigan or Huron with approximately equal probability.
Enbridge maintains that Line 5 is safe, saying it closely monitors the pipelines using an array of devices including remote control submarines and sensors that travel inside the pipelines, checking the thickness of the walls. However, critics point to the company's track record, noting that in recent years it was found that due to shifting sands large expanses of the pipelines did not have anchoring at an interval of every 75 feet per the original agreement with the state. The company has since
added more anchors. Additionally, the company noted in a 2016 report to the
Environmental Protection Agency that parts of the pipeline's original coating have deteriorated.
In 2010, an Enbridge line near Marshall ruptured, which was the largest inland oil spill in U.S. history.