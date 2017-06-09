Enbridge to begin testing the pressure of Great Lakes pipeline this weekend

click to enlarge National Wildlife Federation.

In 2013, the National Wildlife Federation sent divers to look at Enbridge, Inc.'s aging straits pipelines, finding wide spans of unsupported structures encrusted with exotic zebra mussels and quagga mussels.

Enbridge maintains that Line 5 is safe, saying it closely monitors the pipelines using an array of devices including remote control submarines and sensors that travel inside the pipelines, checking the thickness of the walls. However, critics point to the company's track record, noting that in recent years it was found that due to shifting sands large expanses of the pipelines did not have anchoring at an interval of every 75 feet per the original agreement with the state. The company has since

more anchors. Additionally, the company noted in a 2016 report to the