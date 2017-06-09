Dearborn man charged with helping Hezbollah's Islamic Jihad Organization

click to enlarge Hebollah flag via Shutterstock

Federal officials have charged a Dearborn man with providing support to the Islamic Jihad Organization of Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based militant group and political party the United States has designated a terrorist organization.Samer El Debek, 37, allegedly conspired with others to provide the group with personnel and other resources throughout the past ten years, and received military training by or on behalf of the group. Charging documents say he used and carried a host of weapons, including assault rifles, a machine gun, and explosive devices.El Debek was arrested early this month in Livonia. He was charged this week along with another man from New York and faces life in prison.Authorities say the Islamic Jihad Organization is a component of Hezbollah responsible for the planning and coordination of intelligence, counterintelligence, and terrorist activities outside of Lebanon.The Special Agent in Charge at Detroit's division of the FBI says El Debek conducted the alleged illegal activity outside of Michigan.