News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 9, 2017

News Hits

Dearborn man charged with helping Hezbollah's Islamic Jihad Organization

Posted By on Fri, Jun 9, 2017 at 11:04 AM

click to enlarge HEBOLLAH FLAG VIA SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Hebollah flag via Shutterstock
Federal officials have charged a Dearborn man with providing support to the Islamic Jihad Organization of Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based militant group and political party the United States has designated a terrorist organization.

Samer El Debek, 37, allegedly conspired with others to provide the group with personnel and other resources throughout the past ten years, and received military training by or on behalf of the group. Charging documents say he used and carried a host of weapons, including assault rifles, a machine gun, and explosive devices.

El Debek was arrested early this month in Livonia. He was charged this week along with another man from New York and faces life in prison.

Authorities say the Islamic Jihad Organization is a component of Hezbollah responsible for the planning and coordination of intelligence, counterintelligence, and terrorist activities outside of Lebanon.

The Special Agent in Charge at Detroit's division of the FBI says El Debek conducted the alleged illegal activity outside of Michigan.


Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Great Lakes are being poisoned by poop Read More

  2. Detroit Land Bank payroll nearly doubles despite slowdown in demolitions Read More

  3. Horoscopes (June 7-13) Read More

  4. Enbridge to begin testing the pressure of Great Lakes pipeline this weekend Read More

  5. Navigating Michigan’s changing marijuana laws Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
FLAVOR
Annual Manual
More...