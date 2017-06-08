News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 8, 2017

News Hits

Snyder signs law to take away retirement benefits from corrupt public workers

Posted By on Thu, Jun 8, 2017 at 9:46 AM

screen_shot_2017-06-08_at_9.39.21_am.png

Public employees who've been convicted of felonies that breach the public's trust will lose some retirement benefits under a new Michigan law.

The law enacted Wednesday requires a public employee or retiree to relinquish accumulated employer contributions toward a retirement benefit if convicted of crimes like misusing funds or taking bribes. Michigan law had previously allowed for the forfeiture of benefits if a public employee was convicted of such crimes, but the new rule requires it and extends the penalty to a convicted worker’s 401(k) — not just their pension.

"Protecting the integrity of retirement contributions employers make is critically important," Governor Rick Snyder said in a release after signing the the legislation sponsored by White Lake Republican Rep. Jim Runestad.

The law comes as Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette tries to take away the pensions of 12 former Detroit Public School officials convicted in a $2.7 million kickback scheme.

Schuette in October initiated civil forfeiture actions aiming to take away all DPS contributions from the time the bribery began until the time the employees were terminated or retired.


Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Great Lakes are being poisoned by poop Read More

  2. Detroit Land Bank payroll nearly doubles despite slowdown in demolitions Read More

  3. Horoscopes (June 7-13) Read More

  4. Navigating Michigan’s changing marijuana laws Read More

  5. UPDATED: Flowing water at an abandoned building in Detroit could point to larger problems for DWSD Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
FLAVOR
Annual Manual
More...