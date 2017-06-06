That land bank official kept on talking — and there's more

-
Photomontage from photo released by Truth Against the Machine
Unless you've been living under a rock for a few days, you and everybody else in town knows that Phil Stair, the now-former director of sales for the Genesee County Land Bank, said quite a lot when he was recorded by reporter Chelsea Lyons
. He referred to Flint's African-American residents using a racial slur, and called them by such colorful names as "fuckin' deadbeats" and "derelict motherfuckers." Lyons added that Stair claimed the land bank "pushed the derelicts out to the south side."
Well, guess what? That ain't all he said.
In a story published Tuesday evening
, Truth Against the Machine, the same online publication that broke the news on Monday published another article that includes edited audio clips that include new and interesting allegations and revelations:
* Employees at the Genesee County Land Bank use and sell marijuana at their place of employment.
* An international corporation bullied the Land Bank into accepting a deal.
* That low usage of water in Flint causes the water to stagnate, creating quality problems that persist to this day.
* Stair said, "If you’re going to give Michigan an enema, you stick it in Flint."
But wait: There's more. It turns out Stair unwittingly talked to the press for literally hours. TATM intends to release another cache of recordings of Stair in the coming days.