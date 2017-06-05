News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 5, 2017

News Hits

Tuesday morning hearing offers chance to oppose toxic waste expansion

Posted By on Mon, Jun 5, 2017 at 2:24 PM

Protestors affiliated with the Coalition to Oppose Expansion of US Ecology protest outside the company's Georgia Street facility. - PHOTO BY MICHAEL JACKMAN
  • Photo by Michael Jackman
  • Protestors affiliated with the Coalition to Oppose Expansion of US Ecology protest outside the company's Georgia Street facility.

Activists opposed to the tenfold expansion of a hazardous waste facility in Detroit are urging people to join them in speaking out at a hearing on the plan tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon.

The plan to expand the facility owned by U.S. Ecology, based in Boise, Idaho, has been the subject of our coverage before. A few months ago, we featured Rufus McWilliams, an activist whose worries include not just the proposed expansion, but several other industrial neighbors that jangle his nerves.

As we've noted before, the waste facility would be within a mile and a half of a public playground, Dickinson East Elementary School, the Oakland International Academy charter school, churches, mosques and many residents. The facility would be less than a half-mile from Hamtramck, Michigan's most densely populated city.

Now organizers want those opposed to the expansion to show up at a Wayne County hearing, where people will have two minutes of time to offer their thoughts on the proposed expansion.

It all happens starting at 1:30 p.m. at Tuesday, June 6, at the Committee Room on the seventh floor of the Guardian Building, 500 Griswold St., Detroit.


Tags: ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Flint official resigns after blaming water crisis on black residents not paying bills Read More

  2. Detroit officials aim to prevent displacement at Midtown apartment building slated for upgrade Read More

  3. As Belle Isle’s Grand Prix hits a crossroads, gearheads and parkgoers tussle for its future Read More

  4. Horoscopes (May 31-June 6) Read More

  5. UPDATED: Michigan leaders silent on Trump's Paris withdrawal as others pledge to uphold agreement Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
FLAVOR
Annual Manual
More...