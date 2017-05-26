Movement steps up security following Manchester bombing

click to enlarge
Security will be tighter than normal at Movement
this year following this week's suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
Festival coordinators have released a statement saying that "Due to heightened security at large events globally, Movement will be engaging in stronger than normal security checks. Please be patient and cooperative as our staff works to ensure a safe environment that you can enjoy."
A spokeswoman with Paxahau was unable to give details on what the additional safety precautions will look like. In past years, security measures have included bag checks at the main gates of Hart Plaza.
Twenty-two people were killed in Manchester Monday when a 22-year-old set off an explosive device near one of the exits at the arena where the Grande concert was held.
U.S. officials have heightened security at airports and other public places in the days since. Additional safety precautions have also been put in place at concert venues and festivals grounds across the country. Chris Brown fans saw stepped-up security
at his show outside LA this week, and Boston Police have increased patrols at this weekend's Boston Calling
music festival.