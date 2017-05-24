Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Dogs may soon be allowed to sit with you at restaurant patios if new bill passes
Jack Roskopp
May 24, 2017
Shutterstock.
This could be your dog loving life at a patio restaurant.
Finally, Michigan's government is passing a bill that we can all get behind.
A bill that was introduced back in February would allow people to bring their four-legged friend with them to a patio restaurant. WDIV
reports that the bill passed Michigan's Senate vote today with 36 yeas and 6 nays.
The bill has to go through Michigan's House and then signed by Gov. Rick Snyder before you can officially bring your pooch with you to your favorite patio hangout.
There will be some general rules of course for when you bring a dog to a patio restaurant. For instance, dogs cannot walk through the interior of the restaurant, they cannot sit on a chair at the table, and they must be behaved.
