QLine extends free rides through June

The QLine makes its debut in Detroit on May 12.

QLine operator M-1 Rail announced today that Detroit's new streetcar will continue giving free rides through the month of June, with fare going into effect starting July 1. What started as a launch weekend promotion was extended to another week, and now an additional six weeks.According to a statement from M-1 Rail, the promotion extension is due to popular demand: The nonprofit reported higher than expected ridership, averaging approximately 8,300 riders per day over the launch weekend and 5,120 per day during the week. In all, M-1 Rail reports nearly 50,000 riders during its first week, including fans during the Detroit Tigers home series.M-1 Rail says it will use the extension to help familiarize Detroiters with the streetcar and work in additional rider feedback. Based on the previous week, M-1 Rail says it will add an additional streetcar during peak hours."As we refine operations to accommodate demand, it’s also clear a public education campaign to help transit users is needed in SE Michigan," M-1 Rail Vice President for External Affairs Sommer Woods says in a statement. "Over the next six weeks, we will deploy street teams at station stops to assist riders in navigating the system and connecting to the destinations throughout the Woodward Corridor."Additionally, M-1 Rail says it will extend hours on Sunday, May 21 from 8 p.m. to midnight to serve Tigers fans attending the evening game, which starts at 8 p.m.The $180 million, partially federally funded QLine debuted last week to much fanfare. While M-1 Rail maintains that the 3.3-mile (6.6-mile loop) streetcar system could be the start of a larger regional transit system, that would depend on the passage of a Regional Transit Authority millage to fund such a project. A measure on November's ballot narrowly failed.Public transportation advocates used the launch of the QLine to raise awareness of Detroit's poor bus system and to call on government leaders to support a new RTA measure for 2018.