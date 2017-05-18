News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 18, 2017

News Hits

Teenager killed in Times Square was from Michigan

Posted By on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 4:28 PM

click to enlarge ALYSSA ELSMAN'S FACEBOOK PAGE.
  • Alyssa Elsman's Facebook page.

The young woman who was killed when a car ran onto the sidewalk in Times Square on Thursday has been identified as Alyssa Elsman from Portage, Michigan. Elsman was only 18-years-old.

The New York Post reports that Elsman was visiting New York City with her family when tragedy struck. Reports say she was standing on the sidewalk with her 13-year-old sister when a car barreled into them and at least twenty other people. Four other people were seriously injured in the incident.

The car had been driving in the wrong direction on 7th Avenue before it went up onto the sidewalk. The driver drove through three crowded blocks before slamming into a pole in a fiery crash. He tried to run from the scene but was stopped by onlookers.

Posts of heartbreak and prayers have flooded Elsman's Facebook and Instagram page since she was identified. One of Elsman's last posts on social media was a video of Times Square recorded earlier today.


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. City of Detroit coordinating massive effort to wrangle tax evaders who live in the city, use suburban address Read More

  2. Detroit’s new QLine debuts to much fanfare amid public transit woes Read More

  3. Can a mixed-income housing ordinance really help solve Detroit's affordability problem? Read More

  4. Five ways to fix Michigan Read More

  5. Horoscopes (May 17-23) Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
FLAVOR
Annual Manual
More...