Friday, May 12, 2017

U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg's town hall meeting in Jackson was a hot mess

Posted By on Fri, May 12, 2017 at 11:39 AM

This isn't the first time a Republican's town hall meeting did not go smoothly, and it most certainly won't be the last.

U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg from District 7 in Michigan had a town hall meeting in Jackson on Thursday, May 12. MLive reports that about 100 people showed up to ask the congressman about health care, Trump, gerrymandering, and more.


In the video posted about from MLive, you can watch as the crowd becomes more and more frustrated with Walberg. Chants eventually erupted and boos from the crowd almost drowned out what Walberg was trying to say.

At one point, Walberg says to the crowd that "you may not believe it, but Republicans have preexisting conditions too" which was appropriately followed with many shouts from the crowd saying "so do I." These people were not here for the congressman's little jokes.

Walberg did address some questions from the crowd about Trump that seemed to not anger as many people. Reports say that Walberg told the crowd that he has no control over what Trump says, and he believes that there will never fully be a total border wall.

At the end of the video you can hear the crowd shouting "shame" over and over and many boos as well. Walberg did tell MLive that he feels optimistic about the town halls, though, and has done one in every county he represents in 2017.

