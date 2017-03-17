News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 17, 2017

News Hits

Trump asked the Big 3 to bus workers to his Ypsilanti rally

Posted By on Fri, Mar 17, 2017 at 7:33 AM

click to enlarge shutterstock_546409627.jpg
Throughout the 2016 presidential campaign and beyond, President Donald Trump has accused Democrats and the left of paying supporters to attend events.

It would appear the president could be accused of essentially doing just that.

The Detroit Free Press reports the Big Three bussed workers from its Michigan plants to Trump's Ypsilanti rally, held at the American Center for Mobility at Willow Run. Following a request from the Trump administration, the automakers offered to feed and transport employees to attend the event. Fiat Chrysler and General Motors even covered employee pay so they could leave their shifts.

A Fiat Chrysler spokeswoman told the Free Press that "the White House wanted to make sure it had a cross-section of employees — both salaried and hourly — to celebrate the auto industry."

UAW Local 372 president Gabe Solano of Trenton, whose union called for workers to boycott the rally, told the Free Press the move appeared to be unprecedented:
"I have been at Chrysler for 23 years, and I have never seen this kind of approach. We have never seen them go out of their way to pay people to go to a rally," said Solano, who represents UAW members who make engines for Fiat Chrysler. "I find it amusing that Trump's camp always likes to say Democrats are paying people to attend rallies. It's kind of ironic now that companies are paying people to attend Trump rallies."
It is likely the Big Three feel beholden to Trump, who has repeatedly bullied the auto companies on Twitter for outsourcing manufacturing to Mexico. In January, executives from the Big Three met with Trump at the White House, where Trump promised he would encourage manufacturing by reforming the Environmental Protection Agency. He also requested the executives to submit plans to boost U.S. manufacturing within 30 days.

At the Ypsilanti rally, Trump announced a potential rollback on fuel efficiency standards.

Related Protesters paint doomsday picture as Trump visits Detroit area to take on fuel emissions standards
Protesters paint doomsday picture as Trump visits Detroit area to take on fuel emissions standards
By Violet Ikonomova
News Hits

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A peek inside Detroit’s service industry and why, inevitably, it leaves much to be desired Read More

  2. Longstanding Detroit family business hopes not to get washed away Read More

  3. Horoscopes (March 15-21) Read More

  4. Savage Love: Wishful kinking Read More

  5. Activists deliver 345,000-signature petition against Nestlé to Capitol Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation