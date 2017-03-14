Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Liberal queen Elizabeth Warren will speak at Detroit Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner
Please excuse our regularly scheduled content for this breaking news. Liberal queen (or kween if you're nasty) and Senator Elizabeth Warren will be the keynote speaker at the 62nd annual Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner presented by the Detroit NAACP branch.
The dinner will take place on Sunday, April 27 at 5 p.m. at Cobo. For more information and tickets, you can find them at detroitnaacp.org
