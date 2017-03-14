News Hits

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

News Hits

Liberal queen Elizabeth Warren will speak at Detroit Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner

Posted By on Tue, Mar 14, 2017 at 1:53 PM

Please excuse our regularly scheduled content for this breaking news. Liberal queen (or kween if you're nasty) and Senator Elizabeth Warren will be the keynote speaker at the 62nd annual Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner presented by the Detroit NAACP branch.

Here is a GIF series of Nasty Women expressing how we feel about this news.

giphy_3_.gif


giphy_4_.gif


giphy_5_.gif


giphy_10_.gif

The dinner will take place on Sunday, April 27 at 5 p.m. at Cobo. For more information and tickets, you can find them at detroitnaacp.org.

