News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

News Hits

Former state official ordered to apologize to Flint residents, do community service

Posted By on Tue, Mar 14, 2017 at 7:04 AM

click to enlarge Flint Water Plant. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Flint Water Plant.
The former director of the state Department of Health and Human Services' Bureau of Epidemiology has been ordered by a judge to write a letter of apology to Flint residents and do 300 hours of community service as part of the aftermath of the Flint water crisis.

Genesee District Judge Jennifer J. Manley sentenced Corinne Miller Monday as part of a plea agreement, with Miller pleading no contest to a charge of willful neglect of duty.

According to MLive, Miller's attorney argued that her client should not be required to write the letter, saying it could effect civil lawsuits that have been filed against Miller.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Nexus wants to use eminent domain to ram a pipeline through Michigan and Ohio — and you to help pay for it Read More

  2. Is Detroit’s comeback a myth? Read More

  3. Michigan teacher salaries continue to drop for the fifth year in a row Read More

  4. Horoscopes (March 8-15) Read More

  5. A selection of St. Patrick’s Parade Day and St. Patrick’s Day parties Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation