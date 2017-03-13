The Scene

Monday, March 13, 2017

The 2017 Best of Detroit voting is now open

Posted By on Mon, Mar 13, 2017 at 9:50 AM

You know what makes Detroit great ... here's your chance to tell us!

Vote for your favorite hole in the wall bar, the bartender that knows how to make the perfect Moscow Mule, the best place to get one-of-a-kind Detroit gifts, and much more. Voting will be open through March 31 and the winners named in Metro Times' Best of Detroit 2017 issue on April 26.

Click here to get started.

