Snyder-appointed education commission finds state needs to invest in education

Surprise, surprise: Michigan needs to spend money to turn around its floundering education system.That's the finding of a newly-released report by Michigan’s 21Century Education Commission, a group that was created by Governor Rick Snyder last year and charged with the task of finding a way to improve "Michigan’s education system to better prepare students for a global economy."The 25-member commission found that in order for kids to go on to make money, they need access to a decent education! See the chart below for proof:And if we want Michigan's kids to become productive members of society, the time to intervene is now, says the commission of educators, business leaders, labor representatives, and nonprofit professionals.The group didn't mince words in describing the urgency to act:"While it is difficult to face, the data are clear: Michigan’s public education system is dramatically failing our children. As early as fourth grade, Michiganders are falling behind their peers, ranking 41st on fourth-grade reading performance nationally. Michigan is one of only three states that has seen a decline in fourth grade reading achievement since 2003; only West Virginia experienced a larger drop."WEST VIRGINIA, guys! The report goes on:

"Perhaps the most jarring finding is that black fourth graders in Michigan have the lowest reading performance in the country."