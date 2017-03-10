News Hits

Friday, March 10, 2017

News Hits

Man charged with setting wind-stoked fire that killed 5 in Detroit

Posted By on Fri, Mar 10, 2017 at 4:37 PM

click to enlarge Henry Keith Jackson, 55, is charged with five counts of First Degree Murder and First Degree Arson. - PHOTO FROM THE WAYNE COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE
  • Photo from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office
  • Henry Keith Jackson, 55, is charged with five counts of First Degree Murder and First Degree Arson.

A 55-year-old Detroit man has been charged with multiple counts of murder and arson after allegedly setting an east side apartment building on fire and killing five people.

The Wayne County Prosecutor Office says Henry Jackson set his own apartment building ablaze early in the afternoon on Wednesday, as 50-mile-an-hour winds whipped through metro Detroit. The flames spread quickly through the eight-unit building, injuring four others. Those people ranged in age from 52 to 70 years old. One of those killed was a man in his 60s. The bodies of the others— all men— were reportedly too mutilated to immediately identify, but WDIV has since learned the victims are a Leo Dear, William Ballard, Norman Connors and Ramon Davis.

PHOTO BY JON HEWETT OF WWJ NEWSRADIO 950
  • Photo by Jon Hewett of WWJ Newsradio 950

Jackson allegedly started the fire by tying rags around items inside his apartment and lighting the rags on fire during a fight with his roommate. That's according to WDIV. The Freep reports a Detroit police spokeswoman did confirm the fire may have stemmed from an argument.

Detroit officials tell WDIV that residents should not have been living inside the apartment complex because it failed a 2014 city inspection. The apartment was apparently run as a group home for men with mental challenges, but WDIV says the owner didn't have a certificate of occupancy.

