News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 9, 2017

News Hits

Local 74-year-old law judge accused of creep-touching 33-year-old employee

Posted By on Thu, Mar 9, 2017 at 1:07 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK IMAGE
  • Shutterstock image

Not to worry, pervs, it appears sexual harassment is still alive and well a day after International Women's Day. That's because an elderly male law judge has been charged with inappropriately touching a female worker more than 40 years his junior.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says Judge Henry Perez, 74, is facing three counts of fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct. He's alleged to have called a 33-year-old female employee into his Livonia office and touched her against her will in a sexual manner back in December.

Perez is a federal administrative law judge for the Office of Disability Adjudication and Review and has been suspended from his position. He'll be arraigned Friday in Livonia district court.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy called the allegations "very troubling."

Said Worthy, "This type of charged behavior will not be tolerated no matter your station in life."

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Stir It Up: Don’t scare the white people Read More

  2. Is Detroit’s comeback a myth? Read More

  3. A selection of St. Patrick’s Parade Day and St. Patrick’s Day parties Read More

  4. Horoscopes (March 8-15) Read More

  5. A St. Patrick’s Day primer for the uninitiated Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation