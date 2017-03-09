Local 74-year-old law judge accused of creep-touching 33-year-old employee

click to enlarge Shutterstock image

Not to worry, pervs, it appears sexual harassment is still alive and well a day after International Women's Day. That's because an elderly male law judge has been charged with inappropriately touching a female worker more than 40 years his junior.The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says Judge Henry Perez, 74, is facing three counts of fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct. He's alleged to have called a 33-year-old female employee into his Livonia office and touched her against her will in a sexual manner back in December.Perez is a federal administrative law judge for the Office of Disability Adjudication and Review and has been suspended from his position. He'll be arraigned Friday in Livonia district court.Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy called the allegations "very troubling."Said Worthy, "This type of charged behavior will not be tolerated no matter your station in life."