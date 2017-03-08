News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

News Hits

Detroit: It's windy out but stop calling 911 over it

Posted By on Wed, Mar 8, 2017 at 3:26 PM

click to enlarge High winds downed a utility pole on W. Elizabeth street in Corktown.
  • High winds downed a utility pole on W. Elizabeth street in Corktown.

Today blows. Literally.

Fifty-mile per hour wind gusts have left more than 400,000 DTE customers throughout Metro Detroit without power. Wind-swept fires have been popping up across the city, spreading Detroit's fire-fighting forces thin.

The problems range from the serious to the mundane. A flying branch in Ferndale dinged up this writer's car. One man on foot in Hamtramck reported having been hit in the face by a rogue piece of trash.

But if high winds have knocked your power out or downed a tree or power line near you, the city of Detroit asks that you please don't call its 9-1-1 center about it. A press release from Mayor Mike Duggan's office says dispatchers have been inundated with calls since we entered this period of high blusterity. The line is only to be used for emergencies.

You can find the appropriate numbers for DTE and tree services in the message from the city below.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-03-08_at_2.35.29_pm.png

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Is Detroit’s comeback a myth? Read More

  2. A selection of St. Patrick’s Parade Day and St. Patrick’s Day parties Read More

  3. A St. Patrick’s Day primer for the uninitiated Read More

  4. Nexus wants to use eminent domain to ram a pipeline through Michigan and Ohio — and you to help pay for it Read More

  5. Horoscopes (March 8-15) Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation