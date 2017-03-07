Email
Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Who run the world — Girls: 36 local female-owned businesses to support on International Woman's Day

Posted By on Tue, Mar 7, 2017 at 9:51 AM

click to enlarge womans_day.jpg
On Wednesday March 8, the world will celebrate the political, economic, and social achievements of women as they have for over 100 years. But, this International Women's Day is going to be a little bit different.

With a pussy-grabbing president in office and a wildly successful Women's March on Washington on the books, ladies everywhere are looking for ways to support their fellow females.

Sadie Quagliotto, of local music blog Hip in Detroit, wants the momentum of the women's march and subsequent protests to continue rolling, so she reached out to her Facebook constituency, asking them to pass along the names of local businesses owned by women. From that she complied a worthy list of places to patronize this Wednesday. And while her list is a great one, we decided to come up with one of our own.

Here's a list, with links to our past coverage, of female-owned businesses to support not only on Wednesday, but throughout the year. They are stores, restaurants, bakeries, health centers, yoga studios, magazines, and various other small enterprises that offer something vital to our community in one way or another. Without them the fabric of our economy and community would be vastly different.

Detroit
3 Dogs 1 Cat
2472 Riopelle, Detroit; 313-285-8371; 3dogs1cat.com

Bon Bon Bon
719 Griswold St., Suite 100, Detroit; 313-316-1430 and 2756 Evaline St., Hamtramck; 313-236-5581; bonbonbon.com

The Brow Bottega
8325 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; 313-433-1377

Cass Corridog
4240 Cass Ave #110, Detroit; 313-775-1018; casscorridog.com

City Bark
1222 Griswold St., Detroit; 313-881-2275; facebook.com/citybark

Detroit Artifactory
2135 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-974-7734; detroitartifactry.com

Detroit Garment Group
440 Burroughs St #390, Detroit; 248-866-8129; detroitgarmentgroup.org

Detroit is the New Black
52 E. Forest Ave.; Detroit; 313-831-8700; detroitisthenewblack.com

Drifter Coffee
driftercoffee.squarespace.com

Eldorado
1700 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-784-9220; eldoradogeneralstore.com

The Farmer's Hand
1701 Trumbull Ave., Detroit; 313-377-8262; thefarmershand.com

Flo Boutique
404 W. Willis St., Detroit; 313-831-4901; flowingflava.com

Mama Coo's Boutique
1701 Trumbull Ave., Detroit; facebook.com/Mama-Coos-Boutique

Nora
4240 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-831-4845; noramodern.com

Rose's Fine Foods
10551 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; 313-309-7947; rosesfinefood.com

Peacock Room/Frida
15 E. Kirby St., Detroit; 313-559-5500; facebook.com/peacockroom

Savvy Chic
2712 Riopelle St., Detroit; 313-833-8769; avvychictrends.com

Sister Pie
8066 Kercheval Ave., Detroit; 313-447-5550; sisterpie.com

Source Booksellers
4240 Cass Ave #105, Detroit; 313-832-1155; sourcebooksellers.com

Thrift on the Avenue
4130 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-649-7226; thriftontheave.com

Tulani Rose
4201 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-832-2477; facebook.com/tulanirose

Well Done Goods
1440 Gratiot Ave, Detroit; 313-404-2053; welldonegoods.com

Wheelhouse Detroit/Hamtramck
1340 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-656-2453 and 9401 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck; 313-871-2811; wheelhousedetroit.com

Suburbs
359° Yoga
3162 Biddle Ave #200, Wyandotte; 734-309-7060; 359yoga.com

9 Month Bump
121 Elm St, Wyandotte; 734-307-7491; 9monthbump.com

Dolly Rockers Handmade and Vintage Clothing
detroitdolly.com

Flossy's Suitcase
12521 Woodward Ave., Highland Park; 313-782-3420

Glass Action
etsy.com/shop/GlassAction

Glow Fish Studios
2840 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte; 734-552-6323; glowfishstudios.com

Home Philosophy
3113 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte; 734-720-9542;

JKM Candles
facebook.com/jkmsoycandles

Leah's Closet Royal Oak
722 W. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-629-9659; leahsclosetroyaloak.com

Leon & Lulu
96 W. 14 Mile Rd, Clawson; 248-288-3600; leonandlulu.com

Saffron
308 W. Fourth St, Royal Oak; 248-541-8000; facebook.com/saffrongirl

Tekla Vintage
9600 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck; 313-638-2768; teklavintage.com

Theta Living: Riverview Health and Fitness
17138 Quarry Rd., Riverview; 313-283-9671; riverviewhealthandfitness.com

