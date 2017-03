Who run the world — Girls: 36 local female-owned businesses to support on International Woman's Day

click to enlarge

On Wednesday March 8, the world will celebrate the political, economic, and social achievements of women as they have for over 100 years. But, this International Women's Day is going to be a little bit different.With a pussy-grabbing president in office and a wildly successful Women's March on Washington on the books, ladies everywhere are looking for ways to support their fellow females.Sadie Quagliotto, of local music blog Hip in Detroit, wants the momentum of the women's march and subsequent protests to continue rolling, so she reached out to her Facebook constituency, asking them to pass along the names of local businesses owned by women. From that she complied a worthy list of places to patronize this Wednesday . And while her list is a great one, we decided to come up with one of our own.Here's a list, with links to our past coverage, of female-owned businesses to support not only on Wednesday, but throughout the year. They are stores, restaurants, bakeries, health centers, yoga studios, magazines, and various other small enterprises that offer something vital to our community in one way or another. Without them the fabric of our economy and community would be vastly different.2472 Riopelle, Detroit; 313-285-8371; 3dogs1cat.com719 Griswold St., Suite 100, Detroit; 313-316-1430 and 2756 Evaline St., Hamtramck; 313-236-5581; bonbonbon.comThe Brow Bottega8325 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; 313-433-13774240 Cass Ave #110, Detroit; 313-775-1018; casscorridog.comCity Bark1222 Griswold St., Detroit; 313-881-2275; facebook.com/citybark2135 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-974-7734; detroitartifactry.com440 Burroughs St #390, Detroit; 248-866-8129; detroitgarmentgroup.org52 E. Forest Ave.; Detroit; 313-831-8700; detroitisthenewblack.comdriftercoffee.squarespace.com1700 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-784-9220; eldoradogeneralstore.com1701 Trumbull Ave., Detroit; 313-377-8262; thefarmershand.com404 W. Willis St., Detroit; 313-831-4901; flowingflava.comMama Coo's Boutique1701 Trumbull Ave., Detroit; facebook.com/Mama-Coos-Boutique4240 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-831-4845; noramodern.com10551 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; 313-309-7947; rosesfinefood.com15 E. Kirby St., Detroit; 313-559-5500; facebook.com/peacockroom2712 Riopelle St., Detroit; 313-833-8769; avvychictrends.com8066 Kercheval Ave., Detroit; 313-447-5550; sisterpie.com4240 Cass Ave #105, Detroit; 313-832-1155; sourcebooksellers.com4130 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-649-7226; thriftontheave.com4201 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-832-2477; facebook.com/tulanirose1440 Gratiot Ave, Detroit; 313-404-2053; welldonegoods.com1340 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-656-2453 and 9401 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck; 313-871-2811; wheelhousedetroit.com359° Yoga3162 Biddle Ave #200, Wyandotte; 734-309-7060; 359yoga.com9 Month Bump121 Elm St, Wyandotte; 734-307-7491; 9monthbump.comdetroitdolly.com12521 Woodward Ave., Highland Park; 313-782-3420

Glass Action

etsy.com/shop/GlassAction2840 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte; 734-552-6323; glowfishstudios.comHome Philosophy3113 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte; 734-720-9542;facebook.com/jkmsoycandlesLeah's Closet Royal Oak722 W. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-629-9659; leahsclosetroyaloak.com

Leon & Lulu

96 W. 14 Mile Rd, Clawson; 248-288-3600; leonandlulu.com Saffron

308 W. Fourth St, Royal Oak; 248-541-8000; facebook.com/saffrongirl Tekla Vintage

9600 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck; 313-638-2768; teklavintage.comTheta Living: Riverview Health and Fitness17138 Quarry Rd., Riverview; 313-283-9671; riverviewhealthandfitness.com