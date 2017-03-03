News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 3, 2017

News Hits

Trump wants to cut Great Lakes funding by 97 percent and people are not happy

Posted By on Fri, Mar 3, 2017 at 10:52 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.
  • Shutterstock.

It comes to no surprise that that the White House is going to cut funding from the Environmental Protection Agency since Scott Pruitt was appointed the Administrator of the department, a person who doesn't really seem to care about global warming and climate change.

One of those cuts from the EPA is coming down on the Great Lakes, according to a budget document obtained by the National Association of Clean Air Agencies.

The cuts will basically eliminate the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative's annual funding. The GLRI receives $300 million, but the cuts will slash it to $10 million.

The GLRI does important work like restoring wildlife habitats, combating invasive species, and cleaning up watersheds that become polluted.

The cuts hit hard for many Michiganders as they feel that the Great Lakes are iconic to the Michigan way of life. Many people took to social media to vent their frustrations.
   Some people even pointed out that the Great Lakes region won Donald Trump the election.

Another Twitter user pointed out that the amount of money spent on Trump visiting Mar-A-Largo is the sum of the money being spent to protect the Great Lakes now.

Senator Debbie Stabenow called the GLRI cute "outrageous" and went on to say "our Great Lakes are part of our DNA and an important driver of our economy in Michigan and I call on President Trump to reverse course on these harmful decisions."

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Nexus wants to use eminent domain to ram a pipeline through Michigan and Ohio — and you to help pay for it Read More

  2. Savage Love: Come now Read More

  3. Another excessive-use-of-force allegation surfaces against Detroit cop who killed teen Read More

  4. Horoscopes (March 1-8) Read More

  5. Gilbert's Bedrock ignored Detroit area water boil alert for some reason Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation