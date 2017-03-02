News Hits

Thursday, March 2, 2017

News Hits

Sen. Debbie Stabenow wants to see Trump's tax returns now, please

Posted By on Thu, Mar 2, 2017 at 2:19 PM


With the recent news that Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath when asked if he had any contact with Russia during the 2016 campaign, it has brought up many questions about Donald Trump's team and their relations with Putin and Russia.

Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow appeared on the Morning Joe show Thursday morning to discuss the Trump administration's ties to Russia and what could be done next. Debbie's answer? Show us the tax returns.

"We know his son has said that Russian money has come pouring in to their businesses over the years, and unlike any other President he won't release his business or tax returns," said Stabenow. She went on to ask why won't Trump stand up to Russia and why won't he protect America from their cyber attacks.

You can watch the full clip above.

