News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 2, 2017

News Hits

Gilbert's Bedrock ignored Detroit area water boil alert for some reason

Posted By on Thu, Mar 2, 2017 at 8:01 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
On Tuesday, authorities issued a boil water alert for a large portion of Detroit, including Hamtramck and Highland Park.

The alert advised residents and businesses south of McNichols, east of Linwood, and west of Connor to boil water for drinking and cooking until at least Friday. As can be seen from the department's map, it is a huge swath of the city.

But according to the Detroit Free Press, Dan Gilbert's Bedrock Real Estate Services sent an email Wednesday morning mistakenly telling building managers the boil water advisory did not apply to them. It was only after a reporter with the Free Press, which is one Bedrock's tenants, called later than afternoon that the company ealized its error. That means thousands of people likely ignored the warning.

An official with the Detroit Water & Sewerage Department said she couldn't believe Bedrock would issue the memo. "I said, 'Where'd you get that from?'" she told the Free Press. "They said, well, we called someone at DWSD but they couldn't say who — they were like, we'll get back to you about that." Bedrock eventually released a second memo telling building managers to adhere to the DWSD alert.

The measures are being taken as a precaution following a drop in water pressure that could have allowed bacteria into the system. (Showering is OK — just don't ingest the water.) No illnesses have been reported yet.

The continued alert caused the closure of 26 schools today.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Nexus wants to use eminent domain to ram a pipeline through Michigan and Ohio — and you to help pay for it Read More

  2. Politics & Prejudices: This really could destroy our state Read More

  3. Horoscopes (March 1-8) Read More

  4. Savage Love: Come now Read More

  5. Higher Ground: Pot and post-fact Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation