Curt Guyette will show his Flint doc in March, followed by a Q and A

Along with filmmaker and activist Kate Levy, he made a documentary titled Here’s to Flint. You can watch the doc on YouTube, but it will also get a screening at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13 at the Southfield Library auditorium. Guyette will be on hand for a Q&A session after the film.
The arrangement with the ACLU is unusual for a reporter — as an "advocacy organization," it made Guyette's work ineligible for a Pulitzer. “The bottom line is that as important as credibility is to any journalist, it’s even more important when you’re pushing things the way we push them,” Guyette says in a statement. “You cannot be wrong, because you’re so easy to discredit as just having an agenda.”
The Wayne County Health Dept. will also be on site beforehand. Starting at 5:30 p.m. officials will discuss lead poisoning and hand out information. Southfield Public Library is located in the Southfield Municipal Complex, 26300 Evergreen Rd., Southfield. More information at 248-796-4224 and southfieldlibrary.org.