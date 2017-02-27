Table and Bar

Monday, February 27, 2017

Table and Bar

Uber will once again deliver paczki on Fat Tuesday

Posted By on Mon, Feb 27, 2017 at 9:08 AM

O brave new world.

Once again, the ride-hailing app Uber is offering delivery of paczki in metro Detroit for Fat Tuesday.

The promotion starts at 7 a.m. and lasts until the paczki run out. Simply open the app and select the "Paczki" option. The paczki come from Detroit's Dutch Girl Donuts: $20 for a dozen.

If you want to get your paczki the old-fashioned way (let's face it, you might as well burn the calories), try our list of artisanal and authentic paczki available in the area.
By Michael Jackman
