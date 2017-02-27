Monday, February 27, 2017
Uber will once again deliver paczki on Fat Tuesday
By Lee DeVito
on Mon, Feb 27, 2017 at 9:08 AM
O brave new world.
Once again, the ride-hailing app Uber is offering delivery of paczki in metro Detroit for Fat Tuesday.
The promotion starts at 7 a.m. and lasts until the paczki run out. Simply open the app and select the "Paczki" option. The paczki come from Detroit's Dutch Girl Donuts: $20 for a dozen.
If you want to get your paczki the old-fashioned way (let's face it, you might as well burn the calories), try our list of artisanal and authentic paczki
available in the area.
