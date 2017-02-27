Afrotopia founder to announce bid in Detroit mayoral race

click to enlarge
Photo by Justin Milhouse.
Arts advocate, community organizer, curator, creative professional, and Detroit native Ingrid LaFleur will announce her candidacy in Detroit's 2017 mayoral race during a screening of Detroit is the Future
tomorrow evening, according to a press release.
LaFleur, who founded Afrotopia and was featured in an MT cover story about Detroit's Afrofuturist enclave
, says she will base her campaign on "uniting, healing, and inspiring Detroiters while bringing humanity to government."
Other core tenets of her campaign will include ending water shut offs, stopping city foreclosures, building a working economy to eradicate poverty, bringing innovation to Detroit Public Schools, and neighborhood revitalization.
The screening and LaFleur's announcement will start at 8 p.m. at O.N.E. MILE located at 7615 Oakland Ave. in Detroit. Along with the movie screening there will be musical performances by Stacey Hotwaxx, John Collins, Shigeto, DJ Heru, Mother Cyborg, and Monty Luke.
Twenty-two-year-old Myya Jones
and incumbent Mayor Mike Duggan
have also announced bids in the race, while it is likely that Coleman Young Jr
. will also run for the office.