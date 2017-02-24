News Hits

Friday, February 24, 2017

News Hits

Head of Detroit police union wanted for malicious destruction of property

Posted By on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 1:42 PM

PHOTO VIA WIKIPEDIA
  • Photo via Wikipedia
The head of the Detroit Police officers union likely has a warrant out for his arrest in Livingston County.

A clerk at the 52nd District court says that a Mark Diaz is wanted for malicious destruction of property and reckless driving. The property damage totaled between $1,000 and $20,000. The crimes occurred on December 20, 2016.

Sources tell Metro Times that the Mark Diaz suspected of the crimes is the same Mark Diaz who heads the Detroit Police Officers Association.

Mark Diaz and the Detroit Police Department did not immediately return requests for comment.

The property damage is believed to have occurred at the Holly Academy — an elementary school in Holly, Michigan. The source that provided WXYZ with that information also says the Detroit Police Department has been made aware of the incident and will suspend Diaz once he's arraigned.

The clerk at the 52nd District Court said Friday afternoon that no arraignment was scheduled and that Diaz had not yet turned himself in.

